Hajj visa restricted to Jeddah, Medina and Makkah

Saudi Arabia has recently introduced new guidelines for Hajj visas, specifying that they will only allow travel to Jeddah, Medina, and Makkah.

According to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the visa will exclusively serve as the entry permit for pilgrims participating in the Hajj rituals in 2024.

The ministry emphasized that the Hajj visa is not valid for work, residency, or travel outside the designated cities, reports Gulf News.

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified that all international visitors, except those from Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that require a Hajj permit, must obtain a Hajj visa.

The Hajj visa is only valid for the duration of the Hajj season, and holders are prohibited from performing Umrah or engaging in any form of employment, whether paid or unpaid, during this period.

The ministry has introduced electronic registration through the visa platform of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.