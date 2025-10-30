Louvre heist: Prime suspect arrested but no sign of loot

Five more suspects have been arrested in connection with the Louvre Museum jewelry heist in France, the Paris prosecutor said on Thursday.

Among those arrested is a man considered to be the prime suspect, prosecutor Laure Beccuau said. She added that none of the loot from the brazen theft, worth around $102 million had been recovered.

“Searches last night and overnight did not allow us to find the goods,” Beccuau said.

Beccuau told French radio station RTL that the five suspects were detained following raids late on Wednesday night in Paris and the Paris region, without revealing their identities.

She said that the main suspect had been linked to the theft by DNA evidence found on one of the glass cases where the jewels were displayed, suggesting that he was part of the four-man team directly involved in the October 19 heist.

“As for the other individuals who are in police custody, they are people who may be able to provide us with information about the course of events,” she said, adding that it was “too early” to give additional details about the suspects.

Two men who were apprehended by French authorities over the weekend have “partially” admitted involvement, prosecutors said.

Police arrested one of them at Charles de Gaulle Airport while attempting to flee the country and the other near his home in the Aubervilliers Paris suburb. They have since been charged with theft and criminal conspiracy.

Dozens of French detectives have been tasked with hunting down those responsible for the theft and are in a race against time to recover the valuable items.

Authorities fear the stolen jewelry — which includes Napoleonic crowns, brooches and necklaces — has likely been broken apart, smelted down, and the thousands of gemstones and diamonds in them recut to conceal their historic provenance.

Among the stolen items are an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gifted his wife, Empress Marie-Louise, and a crown once belonging to the Empress Eugenie, encrusted with nearly 2,000 diamonds.

The broad-daylight heist, on October 19, has raised questions over the security of the museum.