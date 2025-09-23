Tuesday, September 23, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Spanish PM calls for full UN membership for Palestinian State

  • Spain recognized Palestinian state alongside Ireland and Norway
  • Israeli Foreign Minister Saar labeled Sanchez antisemitic and liar
File image: Children sit on belongings in the back of a vehicle as Palestinians leave Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip following Israeli evacuation orders on March 19, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 23 Sep 2025, 04:35 PM

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, an outspoken critic of Israel’s war in Gaza, called Monday for a State of Palestine to be admitted to the UN after a French-led summit on recognition.

“This conference marks a milestone, but it’s not the end of the road. It’s only the beginning,” Sanchez said at the United Nations General Assembly.

“The State of Palestine must be a full member of the United Nations,” he continued.

“The process for the State of Palestine to join this organization must be completed as soon as possible, on an equal footing with other states,” he said.

“Second, we must take immediate measures to stop the barbarism and make peace possible.”

The left-wing Spanish prime minister has been one of the most vocal critics of Israel’s devastating offensive in Gaza launched in response to the October 7, 2023 resistance campaign by Hamas.

Spain, alongside Ireland and Norway, already recognized a Palestinian State in May.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar recently described Sanchez as “antisemitic” and a “liar” after the Spanish leader expressed admiration for pro-Palestinian protesters who disrupted Spain’s Vuelta cycling race.

The attack on Sanchez led Spain to summon Israel’s top diplomat in Madrid.

Topics:

DiplomacySpainThe United Nations (UN)Israel-Palestine crisis
Read More

East Timor to become Asean bloc’s 11th member in October

Israel to skip UN Security Council meeting on Gaza

New Syria leader, in US, plays down Israel normalization

Palestinian mission in London raises flag after recognition

Israel says will not allow Gaza-bound aid flotilla to break its blockade

US proposes empowering force to proactively target gangs directly

Latest News

Nahid cautions BNP against rehabilitating Awami League

Health officials report 1 death, 664 fresh cases of dengue cases overnight

Jucsu polls: JCD-backed panel demands fresh schedule for re-election

Ducsu losing candidates file complaints over ballot security, voter attendance issues

Why science doesn’t support Trump’s Tylenol link to autism

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x