Harry and the royal family: A five-year feud

Prince Harry's meeting with his father King Charles on Wednesday, the first in over a year and a half, could herald a reconciliation after five years of bitter accusations following the couple's departure from Britain in 2020.

Here are the key moments of the transatlantic royal dispute.

2019

One year after Prince Harry and Californian actress Meghan Markle tied the knot, the first clouds began to gather. The couple sued several British tabloids for invasion of privacy. In a documentary broadcast on British channel ITV, Harry spoke of tensions with his brother Prince William, while Meghan discussed the difficulties she had coping with the pressure of joining the royal family.

2020

January 8: Harry and Meghan, who were given the titles Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II on their wedding day, announced on Instagram that they wanted to step back from most of their royal duties, divide their time between the UK and North America, and become financially independent.

Queen Elizabeth refused the arrangement.

In March, they made their last appearance with the royal family.

They could no longer use their Royal Highness (HRH) titles and lost the police protection and public funding they had enjoyed as members of the royal family.

They moved briefly to Vancouver, Canada, before buying a house in Montecito, California.

They signed multi-year deals with media platforms Netflix and Spotify worth millions of dollars.

2021

March 7: An explosive interview with American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey aired, in which Meghan said she had contemplated suicide after joining the royal family.

The couple also insinuated that the royal family was racist, claiming that a member of the family raised a question about the skin colour of their son before he was born, as Meghan is mixed-race.

The palace did not comment, but the interview further damaged hopes for mending ties.

September: Harry initiated legal proceedings in connection with the loss of his police protection in the UK.

2022

September 8: Queen Elizabeth II died.

Harry travelled to Scotland alone, after the rest of the royal family, because he was not immediately notified.

September 10: William and his wife Catherine, Harry and Meghan went together to greet the public in Windsor, trying to project an image of unity after the death of the sovereign, but the two couples barely spoke to each other.

December: Netflix released the documentary "Harry & Meghan", in which the couple continued their criticism of the royal family, with Harry accusing them of failing to protect his wife.

2023

January 10: Harry published his memoir, "Spare," a global bestseller, in which he recounted his childhood, settled scores with William, and criticised his sister-in-law Catherine and his stepmother Camilla.

He launched a new lawsuit against British tabloid newspapers for illegal wiretapping.

2024

February 5: Harry crossed the Atlantic to visit his father after learning that the king was suffering from cancer, for which he is still undergoing treatment.

2025

May 2: Harry lost his UK appeal to regain police protection.

After the blow, he told the BBC that he wanted to reconcile with his family but that his 76-year-old father was no longer speaking to him.

"I don't know how much time my father has left," he added.