Friday, September 05, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

UK deputy PM Angela Rayner resigns over tax error

  • Resignation comes as Labour faces policy U-turns and sliding poll numbers
  • Rayner, once seen as a future leader, remains an influential figure in the party
File image of Angela Rayner. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Update : 05 Sep 2025, 07:18 PM

Britain's deputy prime minister Angela Rayner resigned on Friday after an investigation found she breached the ministerial code by underpaying on a property tax, in a major blow to Prime Minister Keir Starmer's embattled Labour government.

Rayner, a figurehead among the party's left-wing base, had earlier this week admitted not paying enough of a surcharge on the flat purchase and referred herself to the government's independent ethics adviser.

In a letter to Starmer, ethics chief Laurie Magnus wrote that Rayner had failed to "heed the caution" of legal advice she had received so he considered the "code to have been breached."

"I accept that I did not meet the highest standards," Rayner wrote in her resignation letter to Starmer, adding she would also be stepping down as housing minister and deputy leader of the Labour Party.

"I deeply regret my decision to not seek additional specialist tax advice," Rayner said, adding she took "full responsiblity for this error."

In his reply, Starmer told her he was "very sad" to lose her from government, but added: "You will remain a major figure in our party."

The resignation adds to the woes of his government, which has lurched from one storm to another since sweeping to power in July 2024 after 14 years in opposition.

It has been forced to U-turn on welfare reforms and fuel benefits for the elderly, while its failure to stop undocumented migrants arriving on small boats is fuelling support for hard-right firebrand Nigel Farage's Reform UK party.

It now lags well behind Reform in national polls, although the next general election is unlikely to occur before 2029.

Rayner disclosed on Wednesday that she had underpaid so-called stamp duty on a seaside flat in southern England following days of reports suggesting that she had saved £40,000 by removing her name from the deeds of another property.

'Complexity'

The 45-year-old has three sons, one of whom was born prematurely and is registered blind with lifelong special needs.

She said that after her 2023 divorce, she sold her part of the family home to a trust fund set up for her son to secure the specially-adapted house for her child's future. She then used the money to help buy the £800,000 flat in Hove.

Rayner paid less of the property surcharge because she claimed the flat was her main home rather than a second home. But she later conceded this was wrong since her son is under 18 and therefore she was deemed to still have an interest in the house.

Magnus said the rules "entailed a considerable degree of complexity" and recognised that Rayner had twice been advised that the lower rate of stamp duty was applicable.

That advice, however, was qualified by the admission that it did not constitute expert tax advice. Rayner's failure to seek further guidance meant she "cannot be considered to have met the highest possible standards of proper conduct," said Magnus.

Rayner had often been tipped to become Labour leader one day and has been a top target for political attacks by the Conservatives and right-wing media.

She left school with no qualifications after becoming pregnant aged 16, and has a straight-talking style that has proved popular with working-class voters.

She grew up in Stockport on the outskirts of Manchester in northwest England, living in one of the area's most deprived social housing complexes.

Topics:

United Kingdom (UK)Keir Starmer
Read More

Snapback sanctions expose Iran’s diplomatic dilemma

UK says first migrants held under return deal with France

Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible amid Starmer talks

83-year-old priest arrested in UK for defying ban on Palestine Action

New rare wild orchid seen in UK for first time in 100 years

1,194 migrants cross English Channel in one day

Latest News

Bangladesh situation sparks debate in UK parliament

Powerful quake aftershocks cause more injuries in Afghanistan

Childhoods stolen: Jinjira factories exploit young workers

Bangladesh face Nepal without Hamza, Shamit as Hong Kong qualifier nears

Political parties join Gono Odhikar Parishad rally demanding ban on Jatiya Party

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x