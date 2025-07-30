Waves reach Hawaii after powerful earthquake near Russia

Earthquake off Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula sent powerful tsunami waves across the Pacific on Wednesday, reaching as far as Hawaii.

In Hawaii, waves up to 5.5 feet hit the islands before the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre lowered the warning level around 0850 GMT, stating no major tsunami was expected, reports Reuters.

“EVACUATION LIFTED: The County of Hawai’i has canceled the evacuation order for coastal inundation zones,” said the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency on X.

In Russia’s remote region, the powerful shallow quake caused structural damage and injured several people. In the port town of Severo-Kurilsk, tsunami waves flooded a fish processing plant and swept vessels from moorings, officials said.

“Today’s earthquake was serious and the strongest in decades of tremors,” stated Kamchatka Governor Vladimir Solodov on Telegram.

Russian scientists noted it was the most powerful earthquake in the region since 1952.

In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, residents described intense shaking.

“I decided to leave the building,” said Yaroslav, 25. “It felt like the walls could collapse any moment. The shaking lasted continuously for at least 3 minutes.”

The earthquake’s force also activated the Klyuchevskoy volcano, Eurasia’s tallest active volcano, according to Russian state news agency RIA.

Following the seismic event, the US Coast Guard instructed ships to leave harbors, while coastal residents were told to reach higher ground or the fourth floor or above of nearby buildings.

Meanwhile, in French Polynesia, especially the Marquesas Islands, waves between

“3.6 feet to 13 feet” were anticipated, particularly near Nuku Hiva, Ua Huka, and Hiva Oa, according to the High Commission of the French Republic.

Waves up to 13 feet expected in the Marquesas on Wednesday, reports Al Jazeera.

In California, tsunami surges began building during the early morning hours.

The National Weather Service in Eureka and San Francisco warned of “tidal swings of up to 2.5 feet within 15 minutes,” reports BBC.

Japan, still haunted by the 2011 disaster, evacuated much of its eastern coastline.

The Meteorological Agency later downgraded tsunami alerts to “advisory” from Kanto to Wakayama, though stronger warnings remained for Hokkaido and Tohoku.

In Peru, tsunami waves as high as 7.5 feet were projected, the national emergency center said.

Despite the widespread alerts, the UN nuclear watchdog reported no danger to nuclear facilities.

“IAEA is in contact with Japan national authorities about 8.8 magnitude earthquake off Russia’s east coast & resulting tsunami,” it said on social media.