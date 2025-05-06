Tuesday, May 06, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Putin, Xi to discuss Ukraine, US in Moscow

  • Xi will attend Russia’s May 9 Victory Day parade
  • China claims neutrality but supports Russia economically and diplomatically
File image: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Astana, Kazakhstan on July 3, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Update : 06 May 2025, 07:34 PM

Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping will discuss the Ukraine conflict and US-Russia relations in talks between the two presidents in Moscow on May 8, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Moscow and Beijing have deepened ties amid Russia's military offensive on Ukraine, launched in February 2022.

"The most important issues will be discussed in a one-on-one meeting, the Ukrainian topic and Russian-US relations," Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

Russia is rolling out the red carpet for Xi with a state visit, set to start on Wednesday, with the Chinese president also set to be guest of honour at Moscow's grand May 9 Victory Day parade on Red Square.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the three-year conflict, although Western governments say its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in April accused China of supplying arms to Russia, and alleged Beijing knew of at least 155 Chinese nationals fighting alongside Russian forces.

Beijing denied that its citizens were being recruited en masse by Russia and urged Chinese nationals not to become involved in conflicts.

 

Topics:

KremlinVladimir PutinXi JingpingRussia China
Read More

Putin: No need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Trump: Putin wants peace in Ukraine

Putin announces surprise Ukraine truce for May 8-10

China considers nuclear plant on the Moon

Southeast Asia walks tightrope between China and US

Trump envoy suggests allied zones of control in Ukraine

Latest News

Bangladesh Denim Expo to begin May 12 at ICCB

Dhaka seeks peace, not conflict, Touhid tells Pakistan FM

Khaleda Zia returns home to massive public welcome

Naogaon's Nak Fazli mango gets GI recognition

Israeli air strikes hit Yemen airport, power stations

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x