Greenland leader says Trump's threats disrespectful

Greenland will never be a "piece of property" to be bought, the Arctic island's new prime minister said on Sunday, criticizing US talk of seizing the Danish autonomous territory as lacking respect.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen made the comments as he paid his first visit to Denmark since taking office, with US President Donald Trump's repeated threats to take his strategically located island looming large over the diplomatic trip.

"We will never, ever be a piece of property that can be bought by anyone, and that's the message I think is most important to understand," Nielsen told reporters alongside Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

His visit follows one by Frederiksen to Greenland in early April, when she told the United States "you cannot annex another country."

Both Frederiksen and Nielsen, who leads Greenland's new coalition government after his centre-right Democrats party won a legislative election in March, however said they would be willing to meet the US leader for talks.

Tensions between the United States and Denmark have soared after Trump repeatedly said he wanted to take control of the resource-rich Arctic island.

The US president has insisted Washington needs control of Greenland for security reasons, refusing to rule out the use of force to secure it.

"I think we need that for international peace, and if we don't have that it's a big threat to our world. So I think Greenland is very important for international peace," Trump told reporters on Thursday during a press conference alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store.

Lack of respect

"We are in a situation now where we need to stand together. The talk from the United States has not been respectful," said Nielsen.

"I totally agree with that," Frederiksen added.

Nielsen reiterated that Greenland was ready to deepen ties with the United States.

"We are ready for a strong partnership, we are ready for more development, but we want respect," he said.

"You cannot have a partner where there is no mutual respect."

US Vice President JD Vance also paid a visit to Greenland in March, which both Nuuk and Copenhagen viewed as a provocation.

During his trip to the Pituffik US military base, Vance castigated Denmark for not having "done a good job by the people of Greenland."

"You have under-invested in the people of Greenland and you have under-invested in the security architecture of this incredible, beautiful landmass," he told a press conference.

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen responded on social media: "We are open to criticisms, but let me be completely honest, we do not appreciate the tone in which it's being delivered."

Nielsen himself has said that "the United States will not get Greenland."

"We don't belong to anyone else. We decide our own future," he added in a Facebook post.

During his visit to Copenhagen, which will last two days, Nielsen will also meet Denmark's King Frederik and representatives of the Danish parliament.

In a separate statement, Denmark's Royal House said the king would then accompany Nielsen back to Greenland for a visit to the Arctic island.

Polls show a vast majority of Greenland's 57,000 people want to become independent from Denmark but do not wish to become part of the United States.