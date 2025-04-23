Who will be the next pope after Francis?

There's an intercontinental array of possible successors to Pope Francis, with the initial strong contenders coming from Asia, Africa, North America and Europe.

Popes are elected in a secretive and highly ritualized process called a conclave, held in Vatican City's Sistine Chapel.

Only cardinals under the age of 80 are eligible to vote, and typically about 120 of them participate. Below are some of the prospective pontiffs who will most likely be considered.

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle (67, Filipino, Vatican evangelization chief)

Dubbed the "Asian Francis" for his focus on social justice, Tagle is seen as the favorite in some quarters and would also be the first Asian pope — just like Francis was the first pope from the Americas.

On paper, Tagle seems to have all the boxes ticked to qualify him to be a pope. However, Tagle's prospects may be dimmed due to accusations of institutional bullying in Caritas Internationalis, a global Catholic charity association, which he led for several years. The Holy See dismissed Tagle as the head of Caritas Internationalis in 2022.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin (70, Italian, Vatican secretary of state)

A potential bridge between various Church factions, Parolin has been Francis' secretary of state since 2013 and he is among the leading contenders for the papacy. His role is the second highest in the hierarchy after pope.

A career diplomat, Parolin has been criticized by conservatives for his role in an agreement with Beijing on the appointment of bishops in communist China. His election would return the papacy to Italy after three non-Italians.

Cardinal Peter Turkson (76, Ghanaian, Vatican official and diplomat)

A possible first sub-Saharan African pope, Turkson blends pastoral work in Ghana with diplomatic skills and Vatican leadership experience. Francis sent Turkson as his special envoy to pursue peace in South Sudan.

Turkson's strong communication skills — and the fact that he comes from one of the most dynamic regions for the Church as it struggles with secularism in Europe — should bolster his credentials.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet (79, Canadian, ex-head of Vatican's bishops' office)

A veteran Vatican insider with global experience, Ouellet has long been in papal conversations. Theologically conservative and fluent in multiple languages, he appeals to traditionalists. Allegations of misconduct have emerged in recent years, but were dismissed.

Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu (65, Congolese, archbishop of Kinshasa)

A rising star from Africa, Ambongo combines firm traditional views with advocacy for social justice. He is a key voice for the continent's rapidly growing Church.

At the same time, his vocal opposition to same-sex blessings has raised his international profile — boosting his standing among conservatives.

Matteo Zuppi (69, Italian, archbishop of Bologna)

Often called the "Italian Bergoglio" for his alignment with Pope Francis, Zuppi is a "street priest" who focuses on the poor and migrants, and avoids pomp — sometimes riding a bike instead of using an official car. More conservative church factions may be wary of his progressive leanings.

Jean-Marc Aveline (66, French, archbishop of Marseille)

Aveline is known for his humor and good rapport with Francis, especially on immigration and Muslim relations. If elected, Aveline would be the first French pope since the 14th century and the youngest since John Paul II.

Aveline understands Italian but doesn't speak it fluently — potentially a drawback in a role that would also make him bishop of Rome.

Cardinal Peter Erdo (72, Hungarian, archbishop of Esztergom-Budapest)

A strong advocate for traditional Catholic teachings and doctrine who has nonetheless built bridges with Francis' progressive world, Erdo was a 2013 papal contender.

Fluent in several languages, including Italian, he isn't seen as particularly charismatic, but might appeal to those seeking a steadier papacy.

Cardinal Mario Grech (68, Maltese, Bishops' Synod secretary general)

Initially considered conservative, Grech has become a leading figure in promoting Francis' reforms. In 2014, he called for a more accepting stance toward LGBTQ+ Catholics — a speech praised by Francis.

Grech's high-profile Vatican role and cross-faction friendships make him well-positioned for the highest seat.

Cardinal Juan Jose Omella (79, Spanish, archbishop of Barcelona)

Close to Francis, Omella leads a modest life despite his senior role. Made cardinal in 2016, he joined the pope's nine-member advisory council in 2023. His proximity to Francis may be a liability if the conclave wants a change in tone or direction.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin (72, US, archbishop of Newark)

While a US pope is considered unlikely, Tobin is the most plausible candidate among his countrymen. A Detroit native fluent in Italian, Spanish, French and Portuguese, he's been praised for managing a major sexual misconduct scandal in his current post. He is also noted for his openness toward LGBTQ+ people.

Cardinal Angelo Scola (83, Italian, former archbishop of Milan)

In the 2013 conclave, Scola was seen as a front-runner. Scola's supporters praise his sharp theological mind and good standing among those favoring a more centralized, hierarchical Church. However, he has surpassed the upper age limit of 80 to vote in a papal conclave. While technically a pope can be chosen from outside the electorate, this has been rare in recent decades.

Still, as the historical saying goes, "Young cardinals vote for old popes." The cynical adage reflects a traditional pattern in papal conclaves, suggesting that younger, ambitious cardinals tend to prefer electing an older pope — perhaps someone who won't reign too long.