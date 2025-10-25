Saturday, October 25, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US-China trade talks in Malaysia very constructive

  • Officials described the discussions as very constructive and positive
  • Both sides aim to ease the ongoing trade war
File image: Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng meets bipartisan US lawmakers in Beijing on September 22, 2025. Photo AFP
Update : 25 Oct 2025, 09:31 PM

The United States and China conducted “very constructive” trade talks in Malaysia on Saturday, a US Treasury spokesman said, ahead of a highly anticipated meeting of their leaders in South Korea next week.

“Today’s talks have concluded. They have been very constructive, and we expect them to resume in the morning,” the spokesman told AFP.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with China’s Vice Premier He Lifeng at Merdeka 118 -- the world’s second-tallest building.

The world’s two biggest economies are seeking to avoid further escalating a damaging tit-for-tat tariff war, with US President Donald Trump expected to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping, in South Korea next Thursday.

The US president has made it clear he hopes to seal a “good” deal with China and end the trade war, even though he previously threatened to cancel the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, starting October 31.

Beijing announced this month sweeping controls on the critical rare earths industry, prompting Trump to threaten 100 percent tariffs on imports from China in retaliation.

The two countries also began charging arrival fees on each other’s ships, sparked by a US “Section 301” investigation that found Beijing’s dominance in the industry was unreasonable.

Topics:

tradeUSAUS-China
Read More

Are US strikes hurting Latin America’s drug trade?

Hamas, Fatah hold talks in Cairo on next steps for Gaza truce

Analysts: India can switch from Russian crude, but at a cost

US: Final NYC mayoral debate marked by stinging barbs

Israeli lawmakers move to annex West Bank

Trump: Discussed trade with Modi, India to curb Russian oil

Latest News

Mirpur factory fire: Owner claims arson

3 lakh fishermen return to rivers in Bhola as ilish ban ends

15 injured, 3 municipal trucks set on fire during eviction drive in Bhola

Khulna food controller accused of corruption

Press secretary’s brother takes charge as Narayanganj City Corporation administrator

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x