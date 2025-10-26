Sunday, October 26, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Black-clad Thai mourners weep for former Queen Sirikit

  • Thais consider the royal family sacred and deeply revered
  • Prime Minister ordered flags flown half-mast for thirty days
Thai mourner holds portraits of former Queen Sirikit and King Bhumibol at Chulalongkorn Hospital in Bangkok on October 25,2025. Fhoto: AFP
Update : 26 Oct 2025, 07:00 AM

Around a dozen Thai mourners dressed in black sat outside a Bangkok hospital where the former Queen Sirikit, whose death was announced early on Saturday, had been receiving treatment.

Among them was store owner Tanyaporn Arammetha, 65, who was 15 when she first met the former queen during a royal visit in Chonburi province south of Bangkok.

She recalled Queen Sirikit calling her “little girl” and asking her if she had eaten -- a gesture that left a lasting impression of her warmth.

Like many across Thailand, she heard the news of the death of Queen Sirikit, the mother of King Maha Vajiralongkorn, at around 2AM on Saturday.

The royal family is venerated in Thailand, treated by many as semi-divine figures and lavished with glowing media coverage and portraits hanging in public and in private homes.

Tanyaporn arrived at Chulalongkorn hospital about three hours after hearing of the death of the late queen, who was 93, joining other mourners holding youthful portraits of her.

She said she was “confused” when she first heard the news.

“I had just participated in her birthday event this August. I didn’t think this day would come,” Tanyaporn told AFP, tears welling in her eyes. 

She said Thailand would be “different, but we still have King Rama X, who is still the heart of the nation,” she said, using King Vajiralongkorn’s formal title.

Stay strong

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Saturday flags would be flown at half-mast for 30 days out of respect for the late queen.

Government workers would be required to wear mourning attire for one year, he said, while the public “may adjust as appropriate, but we are asking for cooperation to wear black or dark colours for 90 days.”

Authorities have suspended most weddings and concerts.

However, K-pop group Blackpink, who are in the middle of a 5-day run in the capital, confirmed they would still play. Their tour agent requested that fans wear black instead of pink to their last two concerts.

The late queen’s body is set to be moved from the hospital to the Grand Palace on Sunday for a funeral that afternoon.

Siraphob Sutthisalakorn, 63, who works for a frozen food company, said he cried throughout the two-hour drive from his home province of Singburi to Bangkok after he heard the news.

He said he grew up seeing photos of Queen Sirikit everywhere and witnessed her “lifelong dedication to the country.”

“Every time I come to Bangkok and pass this hospital, I always pay my respects,” he said.

“From now on, Thailand will have to stay strong.”

Topics:

DeathBangkokQueen
Read More

Gaza Health Ministry: 66,005 Palestinians killed in 21-month

Massive sinkhole in Bangkok street forces evacuations

Hamas confirms death of Gaza chief Mohammed Sinwar

40,000 and counting: The struggle to keep track of Gaza deaths

Cyanide killed 6 foreigners in Bangkok hotel

Animals killed as fire rips through Bangkok pet market

Latest News

Bangladesh’s river dolphins losing their last sanctuaries

The US standoff with Venezuela: what we know

Last giraffe at Gazipur Safari Park dies of tuberculosis

PSG return to Ligue 1 winning ways

Bayern beat 10-man 'Gladbach to match European record

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Editor: Reaz Ahmad, Publisher: Kazi Anis Ahmed

x
x