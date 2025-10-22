North Korea conducts ballistic missile tests ahead of Trump’s Asia visit

North Korea carried out its first ballistic missile launches in five months yesterday, just days before US President Donald Trump is set to visit South Korea.

South Korea’s military reported that multiple short-range ballistic missiles were fired from south of Pyongyang, traveling roughly 350 kilometers toward the northeast, reports UNB citing AP.

The South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide further details but confirmed that the missiles did not land in the sea. The military emphasized that it remains prepared to respond to any provocations from the North, relying on its strong alliance with the United States.

Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo is closely coordinating with Washington and Seoul, sharing real-time missile warning data. North Korea has not commented on the launches.

Trump is scheduled to begin his Asia trip later this week, visiting Malaysia for a regional summit, followed by Japan, and then South Korea for an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting.

He was expected to meet South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Gyeongju ahead of the summit, though he is unlikely to attend APEC’s main conference from Oct 30 to Nov 1.

Experts say North Korea may conduct missile tests to assert its status as a nuclear-armed state, a designation that would strengthen its case for U.N. sanctions relief. Yesterday’s launches were Pyongyang’s first since May 8 and the first under South Korean President Lee’s administration.

Earlier this month, Kim Jong Un displayed the Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade, highlighting North Korea’s growing nuclear capabilities and diplomatic ambitions.