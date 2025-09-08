Nepal police fire tear gas as thousands protest social media ban

Nepal police fired tear gas and water cannon Monday to disperse thousands of demonstrators demanding the government lift its ban on social media and tackle corruption in the country.

Several social media sites - including Facebook, YouTube and X - have been inaccessible in Nepal since Friday after the government blocked 26 unregistered platforms, leaving users angry and confused.

Ranjana Nepal, information officer at the nearby Civil Hospital, said their emergency ward was packed with those injured after the clashes.

Waving national flags, young demonstrators in the capital city Kathmandu, started the protest with the national anthem before unleashing chants against the social media prohibitions and corruption.

The crowd swelled as it crossed into a restricted area close to the parliament, with some climbing over the wall into the premises.

"Tear gas and water cannons were used after the protestors breached into the restricted area," police spokesman Shekhar Khanal told AFP, adding: "Many on both sides are injured."

The district administration imposed a curfew in several key areas of the city, including the parliament, the president's residence and Singha Durbar, which houses the prime minister's office.

Popular platforms such as Instagram have millions of users in Nepal who rely on them for entertainment, news and business.

"We were triggered by the social media ban but that is not the only reason we are gathered here," said student Yujan Rajbhandari, 24.

'We want to see change'

"We are protesting against corruption that has been institutionalised in Nepal."

Similar protests have been organized in other cities as well.

Another student, Ikshama Tumrok, 20, said she was protesting against the "authoritarian attitude" of the government.

"We want to see change. Others have endured this, but it has to end with our generation," she told AFP.

Since the ban, videos contrasting the struggles of ordinary Nepalis with the children of politicians flaunting luxury goods and expensive vacations have gone viral on TikTok, which is still operating.

"There have been movements abroad against corruption and they (the government) are afraid that might happen here as well," said protester Bhumika Bharati.

The cabinet decided last month to give the affected companies seven days to register in Nepal, establish a point of contact and designate a resident grievance handling officer and compliance officer.

The decision came after a Supreme Court order in September last year.

In a statement on Sunday, the government said it respected freedom of thought and expression and was committed to "creating an environment for their protection and unfettered use".

Nepal has restricted access to popular online platforms in the past.

The government blocked access to the Telegram messaging app in July, citing a rise in online fraud and money laundering.

It lifted a nine-month ban on TikTok in August last year after the platform agreed to comply with Nepali regulations.