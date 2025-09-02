S Korean president seeks deeper engagements with Bangladesh

Welcoming newly appointed Bangladesh Ambassador Toufiq Islam Shatil, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, on Tuesday, underscored the need for exploring ways and means to achieve deeper engagements between the two countries.

The ambassador, who presented his credentials to the South Korean president at the Presidential Office in Seoul, requested the president to consider visiting Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time in the near future.

The ceremony was held in a decorated and congenial environment. Following the ceremony, the ambassador had a brief call with the president, said the embassy.

During the call, the ambassador conveyed the greetings from the president and the chief adviser of Bangladesh, and the South Korean president reciprocated them.

The ambassador noted that South Korea is an important friend and development partner of Bangladesh and expressed willingness to make efforts to further deepen ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Shatil also conveyed Bangladesh’s thanks and appreciation for the Republic of Korea’s continued humanitarian support for forcibly displaced Rohingyas in Bangladesh.

He also appreciated the South Korean president’s declared objective to enhance engagement with the countries of the South.

The Bangladesh ambassador was accompanied by his spouse, Kazi Sayma Hoque, during the ceremony, said a message received here.