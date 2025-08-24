Sunday, August 24, 2025

Myanmar junta says historic railway bridge bombed

  • Myanmar junta claimed rebels bombed and destroyed historic Gokteik bridge
  • Gokteik Viaduct was Myanmar’s highest railway bridge since 1901
File photo: The Myanmar junta base seized by KIA-led resistance groups in Indaw, Sagaing region. Photo: Collected
Update : 24 Aug 2025, 07:46 PM

Myanmar’s ruling military junta said on Sunday a colonial-era bridge that was once the world’s highest railway trestle had been “bombed and destroyed” by anti-coup armed groups.

A civil war has consumed Myanmar since a 2021 coup deposed the civilian government, with the military battling a myriad of pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic armed organizations.

Junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said in a video statement to media Sunday that the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and People’s Defence Forces had “bombed and destroyed” Gokteik bridge.

Standing 102 metres above a gorge, the Gokteik Viaduct is the highest bridge in Myanmar and was the tallest railway trestle in the world when it opened in 1901 during the British colonial era.

Videos and photos on social media showed the bridge -- which connects Mandalay to northern Shan State by rail and draws a number of tourists -- partly collapsed and damaged.

A TNLA spokesperson rejected the accusations and said it was the junta who bombed the bridge.

“(The) Myanmar army tried to bomb our bases... this morning by using drones. They bombed our troops, but their bomb also hit Gokteik bridge,” Lway Yay Oo told AFP.

The nearby towns of Nawnghkio and Kyaukme have seen heavy fighting in recent weeks between the TNLA and the junta.

The junta had claimed to have recaptured Nawnghkio in July.

 

Topics:

MyanmarCivil WarMyanmar junta
