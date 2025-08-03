Sunday, August 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

China and Russia start joint drills in Sea of Japan

  • Exercises aim to strengthen ties and counter US influence
  • Drills include submarine rescue and anti-missile operations
File image: A Chinese navy formation, including the aircraft carrier Liaoning, during military drills in the South China Sea. Photo: AFP
Update : 03 Aug 2025, 06:50 PM

China and Russia began joint naval drills in the Sea of Japan on Sunday as they seek to reinforce their partnership and counterbalance what they see as a US-led global order.

Alongside economic and political ties, Moscow and Beijing have strengthened their military cooperation in recent years, and their relations have deepened since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The “Joint Sea-2025” exercises kicked off in waters near the Russian port of Vladivostok and would last for three days, China’s defence ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The two sides will hold “submarine rescue, joint anti-submarine, air defence and anti-missile operations, and maritime combat.”

Four Chinese vessels, including guided-missile destroyers Shaoxing and Urumqi, are participating in the exercises alongside Russian ships, the ministry said.

After the drills, the two countries will conduct naval patrols in “relevant waters of the Pacific.”

China and Russia have carried out annual drills for several years, with the “Joint Sea” exercises beginning in 2012.

Last year’s drills were held along China’s southern coast.

The Chinese defence ministry said Friday that this year’s exercises were aimed at “further deepening the comprehensive strategic partnership” of the two countries.

China has never denounced Russia’s more than three-year war nor called for it to withdraw its troops, and many of Ukraine’s allies, including the United States, believe that Beijing has provided support to Moscow.

China insists it is a neutral party, regularly calling for an end to the fighting while also accusing Western countries of prolonging the conflict by arming Ukraine.

 

Topics:

NavyMilitary DrillChina-Russia relations
Read More

Iran, Azerbaijan hold joint military drill

Xi in Moscow: China's role in Russia's economic survival

China urges end to illegal sanctions as it hosts Iran nuclear talks

Iran, Russia, China to hold joint military exercises

Nato’s Indo-Pacific policy riddled with challenges

Taiwan raises concerns about situation 'getting out of hand' with China drills

Latest News

Transactional diplomacy and the rise of a new South Asian equation

Chhatra Dal activists take to street cleanup post-rally

Israeli minister demands Gaza re-occupation

Chhatra Dal pledges 9-point charter to fulfil student-public aspirations

Ex-UP member abducted, shot dead in Comilla

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x