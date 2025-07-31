Myanmar forms interim government, but general remains in charge

Myanmar’s military nominally handed over power to a civilian-led interim government on Thursday, ahead of elections scheduled for December. However, the junta leader Min Aung Hlaing remains in control of the country through his dual roles as acting president and commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

According to an announcement in state media, the decree that had granted the military authority following the 2021 coup has been annulled. In its place, a caretaker administration has been established, along with a special commission tasked with overseeing the upcoming elections, reports Reuters.

Despite these developments, little appears to have changed in practice. Min Aung Hlaing continues to wield significant power, maintaining his grip over all major state functions.

The state of emergency, which had been in effect since the military takeover and extended seven times, expired on Thursday and has now been lifted. Government spokesperson Zaw Min Tun confirmed the move, saying, “The interim president and commander in chief said this upcoming six months are the time to prepare and host the election,” speaking to state media.

Myanmar has remained in turmoil since the February 2021 coup that deposed the elected civilian government led by Aung San Suu Kyi. The country has descended into civil conflict, with the military battling a widespread rebellion and facing accusations of atrocities it continues to deny.

The planned election has been widely condemned by Western nations, which view it as a sham intended to cement military rule. The vote is expected to be dominated by military-aligned candidates, with most opposition figures either barred from participating or choosing to boycott.

David Mathieson, an independent analyst focusing on Myanmar, criticized the announcement as superficial. “They are just rearranging the same pieces and calling the regime a new name,” he said. “Nothing will change in the near term, but this is part of preparations for an election which we don’t know much about.”