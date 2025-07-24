Taiwan will hold the largest recall vote in its history this weekend. The 24 legislators on the list are all from the largest opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT).

On Wednesday, Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council stated that it was evident and clear that the Chinese Communist Party was attempting to interfere with Taiwan's democratic process.

"Recall in Taiwan is a civil right guaranteed by the constitution, and it is up to the people of Taiwan to decide who should or should not be removed from office." Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council said on its social media.

Who initiated the recall?

The recall campaign was started by civic groups who accuse the KMT lawmakers of being too close to Beijing, which views Taiwan as its own territory.

China's Taiwan Affairs Office and Chinese state media have repeatedly commented on the recall vote, urging Taiwanese voters to oppose it and echoing key talking points used by the KMT.

For the recall to succeed, the number of votes in favor must outnumber the number of votes against. Turnout must exceed 25% of registered voters in the constituency.

Political crisis in Taiwan

Although President Lai Ching-te won last year's election, his Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lost its parliamentary majority. Since then, the opposition has used its control of the legislature to pass bills opposed by the government and impose major budget cuts, especially those related to defense spending intended to guard against Chinese threats.

China has rejected Lai's multiple offers of talks, branding him a "separatist," and has increased military pressure against Taiwan.

The KMT denies being pro-Beijing. The party insists on maintaining an open dialogue with China and condemn the recalls as a "malicious" attack on democracy that disregards the results of last year's parliamentary election.

Most people in Taiwan identify primarily as Taiwanese. According to a survey conducted by the National Chengchi University Election Study Center, only 2.3% of Taiwanese people consider themselves Chinese.

The Chinese government claims that Taiwan, a democratically self-ruled island, is a breakaway province that must be “reunited” with the mainland by force, if necessary.