Thursday, July 17, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Myanmar junta claims recapture of town near military academy

  • Town was held by rebels after last summer’s offensive
  • Civil war erupted after military coup in early 2021
File photo: The Myanmar junta base seized by KIA-led resistance groups in Indaw, Sagaing region. Photo: Collected
Update : 17 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM

Myanmar’s junta claimed on Thursday to have ousted armed rebels who captured a town near the military’s main officer training academy after a year-long battle.

A 2021 coup sparked a civil war in Myanmar, pitching the military against a myriad of pro-democracy guerrillas and ethnic armed groups which have long held sway in the nation’s fringes.

The northeastern town of Nawnghkio was seized by opposition fighters last summer, after some of the disparate groups organized a combined offensive which secured a string of victories against the military.

Nawnghkio is only about 40 kilometres -- roughly an hour drive -- from Pyin Oo Lwin, the town that hosts the country’s main military officer school.

Its capture was a major victory for ethnic fighters from the Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) and the pro-democracy People’s Defence Forces.

But the junta said in state media The Global New Light of Myanmar it had retaken the town after “566 armed engagements within 11 operational months.”

A rare one-page spread in the newspaper showed soldiers holding rifles aloft in celebration and detailed the battle, admitting initial attacks led to officers and enlisted men “sacrificing their lives.”

But “by combining strategic ground and air military tactics,” the military captured “the whole Nawnghkio area” by Wednesday, it said.

In a statement, the TNLA did not acknowledge the junta’s claim of victory.

But it said “it has been difficult to continue administrative work in the town due to the heavy offensive” and it had “moved civil administration services to safe locations.”

Nawnghkio is only around 80 kilometres from Myanmar’s second most populous city, Mandalay.

While the combined rebel offensive has inflicted sweeping losses, analysts say the junta’s control over major population centres is secure as it wields an air force capable of staving them off.

Northeastern Lashio city was also captured in the combined offensive starting in October 2023, but was handed back to the junta this April in a deal brokered by China.

 

Topics:

MyanmarMyanmar junta
