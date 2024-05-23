Bangladeshis among 86 illegal immigrants arrested in Malaysia

In a series of separate raids, over 80 illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis, were arrested in a three-day operation involving three districts in Malaysia.

Mohd Faizal Shamsudin, the acting director of the state immigration department, said that the arrests occurred between Monday and Wednesday through a series of crackdowns in Johor Baru, Batu Pahat, and Segamat.

"The arrested are from Indonesia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Myanmar. Their ages range from six months to 51 years,” Shamsudin said in a statement.

"Based on public tip-off, we have raided 42 premises in hotspot areas around the state,” he said.

Authorities arrested 67 foreigners in Johor Baru, 14 in Batu Pahat, and five in Segamat.

"Following the raids, we arrested 86 foreigners, believed to have committed immigration offences, including working without a permit and not possessing valid travel documents," he added.

"Two local men in their 40s, believed to be the owners of the premises, were also arrested in Johor Baru and Batu Pahat” Shamsudin said.