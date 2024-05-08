Wednesday, May 08, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India pulls most troops from Maldives before deadline

  • Muizzu's pivot to China includes signing agreements and shifting away from India
  • This geopolitical shift raises concerns about China's influence in the Indian Ocean
File photo: Sailors stand next to Anti-Submarine Indigenous Rocket Launchers of the INS IMPHAL, at the Naval Dockyard, in Mumbai on December 22, 2023. Photo: AFP
Update : 08 May 2024, 04:59 PM

The Maldives has said India withdrew more than half of its troops deployed in its territory ahead of a Friday deadline, as the strategically located archipelago strengthens ties with China.

The Maldives, known as a luxury tourist destination with its white sand beaches, also straddles key east-west international shipping routes.

Pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu’s election win last year hinged in large part on a pledge to reduce India’s political clout in the atoll nation.

After coming to office, he vowed to disband a garrison of 89 Indian soldiers deployed to patrol the maritime boundary of the nation, made up of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered around 800 kilometres across the equator.

A spokeswoman for Muizzu told reporters in the capital Male that 51 Indian military personnel had left by Monday.

“As of now, 51 soldiers stationed at two platforms have been repatriated,” Heena Waleed said on Monday night. 

“All Indian military personnel in the country will be withdrawn from the Maldives by May 10.”

Muizzu’s first state visit as president was to China, breaking a tradition of India being the first overseas stop for new Maldivian leaders. 

He has entered into a raft of agreements with Beijing to boost bilateral relations and economic ties, sidelining India, which considers the tiny nation to be within its sphere of influence.

In March, the Maldives signed a “military assistance” deal with China as the Indian garrison began leaving.

The Maldivian defence ministry said the deal was to foster “stronger bilateral ties” and that China would train its staff under the pact.

India is suspicious of China’s growing presence in the Indian Ocean and its influence in the Maldives as well as in neighbouring Sri Lanka.

Relations between the Maldives and India have chilled since Muizzu took office.

The Maldives’ foreign minister Moosa Zameer is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Wednesday for official talks.

Topics:

IndiaChinaMaldivesIndian Ocean
Read More

Sri Lanka approves power deal with India's Adani Group

PM Modi votes as India’s marathon election heats up

Macron presses China’s Xi to halt Ukraine war, agree fair trade

New Delhi: Canada has ‘political compulsion’ to blame India for Sikh slaying

Fake videos of Modi aides trigger political showdown in India election

India opposition social media chief arrested over doctored video

Latest News

ACI Ltd announces Sabbir H Nasir as new MD of Shwapno

Controversy brews as hundreds of trees felled for road expansion

PM Hasina seeks UK's help to repatriate Rohingyas to Myanmar

Sri Lanka approves power deal with India's Adani Group

Nasrul: 7 foreign firms buy tenders for offshore oil and gas exploration

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x