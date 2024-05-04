Saturday, May 04, 2024

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

India lifts ban on onion export

  • Decision comes following the upcoming phases of Lok Sabha elections
  • Minimum Export Price (MEP) for onion set at $550 per ton
File image of onions. Photo: Mahmud Hossain Opu/Dhaka Tribune
Update : 04 May 2024, 02:13 PM

India has lifted its ban on onion exports with immediate effect, said a notification from the country’s Directorate General of Foreign Trade on Saturday.

While the prohibition for onion export has now been removed, DGFT has set the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for onion at $550 per ton, according to Indian media.

This decision coincides with the upcoming phases of the Lok Sabha election, particularly in the onion-producing region of Maharastra. 

In December last year, the Indian government restricted the export of onions till March 31, 2024.

After nearly five months of the export ban, on February 26, India decided to give an exemption for Bangladesh, as well as five other countries, from its ban export of onions, up to a certain amount.

Last month, the export ban on onion was extended till further orders.

To check the soaring price of onion, the government imposed a minimum export price of $800 per ton on October 28 till December 31, 2023.

In August last year, India imposed a 40% duty on the export of onions to improve supplies of the staple vegetable in the domestic market until December 31, 2023.

 

Topics:

IndiaOnionIndian onions
Read More

India opposition social media chief arrested over doctored video

Indian lawmaker allied with Modi’s BJP faces sexual harassment probe

Kerala shuts schools, colleges amid sweltering heat

9 killed in heatwave as parts of India record hottest April

India: Will divisive rhetoric help or hurt Narendra Modi?

Dozens of schools in India's capital region evacuated after email bomb threat hoax

Latest News

Quader: BNP considers democratic rules, regulations as pitfall

Now gold price hikes after reduction for eight times in a row

Gazipur train collision: Rail communication restored after 32hrs

GM Quader: Rail fare hike illogical, inhumane

How far has the Sundarban fire spread?

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
Developed by JadeWits
x
x