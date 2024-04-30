Rakhine's tangled web worsens Rohingya plight

The ongoing conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine state reveals a concerning reality: as the Arakan Army (AA) and the Military Junta engage in their respective battle, the Rohingya people are caught in the crossfire, often overlooked amidst sensationalized narratives and shifting alliances in the region.

Recent reports by journalist Yeshi Seli in The New Indian Express, while lacking concrete evidence, fueled tensions by claiming the Islamic terror groups hold over 1,600 Hindus and 120 Buddhists hostage. This narrative conveniently distracts from the dire situation faced by the Rohingya.

The UN has documented the AA strategically positioning itself near Rohingya villages, leading to military attacks and civilian casualties. This strategy effectively uses the Rohingya as human shields, exposing them to more and more vulnerability every day.

Both the AA and the Military Junta are also accused of forcibly conscripting Rohingya youth, all while the junta denies Rohingya citizenship under the 1982 Citizenship Law. This forced recruitment not only adds to the trauma but also fuels the conflict by creating a cycle of violence.

The AA's media strategy further amplifies the marginalization of the Rohingya. By portraying Rohingya armed groups like Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA), Rohingya Solidarity Organisation (RSO), and Arakan Rohingya Army (ARA) as Muslim extremists, the AA justies their own action and ignores its history of human rights abuses and opportunistic alliances with these very same groups.

By focusing solely on these armed groups and their actions, the spotlight gets taken away from Rohingya's struggles and is instead put on narratives that imply that the entire Rohingya population condones the actions of these groups.

It's crucial to remember that ARSA, RSO, and ARA do not represent the entire Rohingya community. Their actions and agendas stem from their own complex circumstances and survival strategies, and should not be seen as reflective of the entire population.

Twan Mrat Naing, the AA Commander-in-Chief, further dismisses concerns about Rohingya by his insensitive remarks and downplays the systematic oppression faced by the Rohingya. This denial of the Rohingya identity and the suffering they have endured disrespects their history and encourages violence.

The Rohingya community continues to be ensnared in a relentless cycle of violence and displacement. Their struggle for survival is amplified by the complexities of the conflict, sensationalized narratives, and self-serving agendas.

While all the relevant parties pursue their agendas, it leaves the Rohingya people worse off. It does not matter whether the power is in the Junta's hand or the AA, recognizing the Rohingya struggle as distinct from the actions of specific armed groups is crucial.

Advocacy for their basic human rights, protection from further atrocities, and a path towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Myanmar has become an urgent matter that not many are paying enough attention to.