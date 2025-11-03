Monday, November 03, 2025

Tanzania: President sworn in after disputed election

  • Internet remains blocked during post-election unrest across Tanzania
  • Opposition claims hundreds killed by security forces after vote
Photo: Samia Suluhu Hassan/ X
Update : 03 Nov 2025, 04:02 PM

Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as Tanzania’s president on Monday, while internet services in the country remained blocked amid post-election protests that the opposition says left hundreds dead.

State television said the inauguration was held at the State House, which is not open to the public, instead of the usual venue, a stadium.

The country’s electoral commission announced Hassan as the winner of the election with 98% of the vote. But the main opposition party, Chadema, labeled last week’s vote a “sham” and called for fresh elections. The party was barred from participating in the vote.

The opposition has claimed that at least 800 people have been killed by Tanzania’s security forces during protests that erupted after voting day last Wednesday. 

Opposition fears more killings amid blackout

The East African country has been under an internet blackout and nationwide curfew since Wednesday.

France’s AFP news agency cited a diplomatic source who said there were credible reports of hundreds of deaths registered at hospitals and clinics across the country.

The source added there were “concerning reports” that local police were using the blackout to hunt down opposition leaders and activists who may have video evidence of last week’s alleged killings.

AFP had earlier reported that local police were stopping nearly everyone and checking their bags and IDs.

Schools and universities remained closed on Monday, and public transport was also halted.

Meanwhile, Chadema called for the United Nations and the International Criminal Court to conduct independent investigations into the alleged killings. 

Tanzania’s one-horse election race

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of the Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party entered the election seeking a second term in office — she assumed office in 2021 upon the death of President John Magufulia — virtually unopposed.

The Chadema party boycotted the poll after its leader, Tundu Lissu, was imprisoned.

The other opposition contender, Luhaga Mpina of the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo), was disqualified by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Sixteen opposition candidates representing smaller parties were on the ballot but did not to pose a challenge to Samia.

Topics:

ElectionBlackoutKillingsTanzania
