Friday, October 03, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Saudi Arabia launches new licensing system for Hajis' accommodation

Applicants must register through the Nusuk Masar platform to qualify for leasing pilgrim accommodations

Photo: UNB
Update : 03 Oct 2025, 04:54 PM

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah of Saudi Arabia has announced a new licensing system for pilgrim accommodations in Makkah and Medina for the 2026 Hajj season. 

Licences will now be issued through the temporary hostel licensing service, developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, according to Saudi Arabia media reports.

Applicants must register through the Nusuk Masar platform to qualify for leasing pilgrim accommodations.

Licenses are to be obtained via the Ministry of Tourism's electronic platform, in line with approved requirements, before the contracting period closes on February 1, 2026. 

The process does not apply to hotels that already hold year-round licences from the Ministry of Tourism.

The temporary hostel licensing system aims to boost service quality, streamline bookings and enhance the Hajj experience in the holy sites in Mecca and Medina.

The new system is designed to improve service quality by issuing seasonal licences that meet regulatory standards.

It integrates licensed accommodations with the Nusuk platform for coordinated bookings, enhances hospitality capacity during Hajj and ensures a safe, organized experience for pilgrims through the electronic licensing platform.

Topics:

Saudi ArabiaHajj
Read More

Pakistan extends nuclear umbrella to Saudi Arabia

What’s behind the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia defense pact?

MBS: Gaza belongs to the Palestinians, Saudi Arabia stands with Qatar

Saudi prince dies after two decades in coma

Muslim pilgrims stone the devil as Hajj concludes in Saudi

Muslim pilgrims pray at Mount Arafat in Hajj apex

Latest News

Coast Guard rescues four fishermen from Sundarbans gang hideout

Underaged mother ‘kills’ 10-day old daughter in Gopalganj

Porwar: Jamaat finalizes candidates for all 300 seats

Bellingham left out of England squad for October games

Attorney General: No legal barrier to implementing July Charter

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x