Wednesday, September 10, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

White House: Trump does not support Israel's attack on Qatar

  • The White House said the US knew and notified Qatar of the incoming Israeli strike
  • Qatar denied receiving advance warning from the US
File image: Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, right, and US President Donald Trump sit side by side during a signing ceremony at the Royal Palace in Doha on May 14, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 10 Sep 2025, 12:24 AM

US President Donald Trump did not agree with Israel's choice to conduct strikes against Hamas inside US ally Qatar, the White House said Tuesday.

While eliminating Hamas was a "worthy goal," a strike in the Qatari capital Doha "does not advance Israel or America's goals," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, reading from a statement.

"The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she added.

Donald Trump had his envoy notify Qatar of an impending attack by Israel, the White House said, adding that the US president then spoke with the leaders of both countries after the strikes.

"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

She said the US military had notified others in the Trump administration of Israel's impending strike, but denied repeatedly to clarify if the military had first been made aware by Israel.

Qatar denied receiving advance warning from the United States of Israeli strikes on Doha on Tuesday, saying the notification came after the attack had already started.

"Statements circulating about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are false. The call received from an American official came as explosions sounded from the Israeli attack in Doha," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari posted on X.

Topics:

Donald TrumpQatarIsrael-Hamas Conflict
Read More

Hamas leaders survive Israeli strike on Doha

Israel strikes Hamas officials in Qatar

Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas over hostages

Trump escalates crackdown threats with Chicago 'war' warning

What's behind Putin's remarks on Ukraine's EU membership?

Israel army begins targeting Gaza City high-rises

Latest News

Shibir-backed panel takes early lead in Ducsu polls

Modi expresses concern over Nepal’s violent protests

The next chapter in Bangladesh-China relations

Students await Ducsu election results amid rising tensions at DU

Why Nepal’s Gen Z are rising

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x