White House: Trump does not support Israel's attack on Qatar

US President Donald Trump did not agree with Israel's choice to conduct strikes against Hamas inside US ally Qatar, the White House said Tuesday.

While eliminating Hamas was a "worthy goal," a strike in the Qatari capital Doha "does not advance Israel or America's goals," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters, reading from a statement.

"The president views Qatar as a strong ally and friend of the United States, and feels very badly about the location of this attack," she added.

Donald Trump had his envoy notify Qatar of an impending attack by Israel, the White House said, adding that the US president then spoke with the leaders of both countries after the strikes.

"President Trump immediately directed Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to inform the Qataris of the impending attack, which he did," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters during a briefing.

She said the US military had notified others in the Trump administration of Israel's impending strike, but denied repeatedly to clarify if the military had first been made aware by Israel.

Qatar denied receiving advance warning from the United States of Israeli strikes on Doha on Tuesday, saying the notification came after the attack had already started.

"Statements circulating about Qatar being informed of the attack in advance are false. The call received from an American official came as explosions sounded from the Israeli attack in Doha," Qatari foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari posted on X.