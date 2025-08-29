Friday, August 29, 2025

Red Cross: Number of registered missing people surges 70% in five years

  • Red Cross reports 284,400 people missing worldwide by 2024
  • Conflicts, migration, and war violations drive increase in disappearances
File image: Migrants sit outside the operational centre called `Hotspot` on the Italian island of Lampedusa, on September 16, 2023. Photo: AFP
Update : 29 Aug 2025, 06:08 PM

More than a quarter of a million people are registered as missing by the Red Cross, a figure up nearly 70% over five years, the organisation said on Friday.

The increase is being driven by growing numbers of conflicts, mass migration, and fading respect for the rules of war, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said in a statement.

“From Sudan to Ukraine, from Syria to Colombia, the trend is clear: the surging number of missing persons provides a stark reminder that conflict parties and those who support them are failing to protect people during war,” said ICRC director-general Pierre Krahenbuhl.

Some 284,400 people were registered as missing by the ICRC’s Family Links Network at the end of 2024, an increase of 68% since 2019, according to numbers released on Friday.

But Krahenbuhl cautioned that that figure represents “only the tip of the iceberg.”

“Worldwide, millions of people have been separated from their loved ones -- often for years or even decades,” he said.

“The tragedy of the missing is not inevitable. With stronger measures to prevent separation, protect those in detention, and properly manage the dead, countless families could be spared a lifetime of anguish.

“Let us remember that behind every number is a mother, father, child, or sibling whose absence leaves a wound that statistics cannot capture.”

The ICRC stressed that states and parties to armed conflicts bear the primary responsibility to prevent disappearances, clarify the fate of missing people, and provide support to families.

“How states respond to missing persons cases can shape societies long after violence ends, influencing peace-building, reconciliation, and the ability of communities to heal,” it said.

It emphasised that when parties respect international humanitarian law, “the risk of people going missing is reduced”.

The rules of war include, for instance, a duty to avoid separating family members during the transfer or evacuation of civilians by an occupying power. 

They stipulate that parties must share information about detainees promptly and enable them to maintain contact with their relatives.

“The obligation to account for deceased enemy combatants likewise ensures that their fate is known to the families and they are not registered as missing,” it said.

Migration, International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC)
