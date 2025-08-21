Thursday, August 21, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

US Navy ship on fire for 12 hours off Japan

Two US sailors were treated for minor injuries from the fire

US Navy ship, USS New Orleans on fire for 12 hours off Japan. Photo: AFP
Update : 21 Aug 2025, 11:53 AM

A fire on a US Navy ship off Japan was finally put out after 12 hours early Thursday, the US military said, after local vessels spent most of the night dousing the blaze.

Two US sailors were treated for minor injuries from the fire which broke out on the USS New Orleans in the southern island of Okinawa on Wednesday, the US 7th Fleet said in a statement.

"The cause of the fire is currently under investigation... New Orleans' crew will remain aboard the ship," the statement said.

The 208.4 metre, 24,433 ton amphibious transport dock ship is anchored off the White Beach Naval Facility.

Japan's Coast Guard said that initially the US military sought assistance from Japan, but then cancelled the request before then renewing it around 1030 GMT.

Four Japanese vessels from the Coast Guard, the navy and private contractors spent the night dousing the blaze, spokesman Tetsuhiro Azumahiga told AFP.

The United States has around 54,000 military personnel stationed in Japan, mostly on Okinawa.

Topics:

JapanUS Navy
Read More

Trump announces 'massive' Japan trade deal including 15% tariff

What’s next for Japan after far-right election surge?

Japanese scientists create plastic that dissolves in seawater

Japan puts world's most accurate clock on sale for $3.3 million

Japan's worst wildfire in half a century spreads

Japan deploys 2,000 firefighters to tackle forest blaze

Latest News

Ferry services suspended at Paturia as ramp snaps

Rucsu election: Deferred nomination distribution to begin Sunday

10 vehicles burnt in Habiganj refueling station blast

Chhatra Dal leader expelled over abduction of Sirajganj journalist

Four bodies and a letter

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x