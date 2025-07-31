Thursday, July 31, 2025

Malaysia PM says Trump to attend Asean summit in October

  • Anwar Ibrahim expects tariff deal with the US to be announced on Friday
  • Asean summit to host leaders from China, Japan, South Korea, India, and more
File image: US President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on January 31, 2025. Photo: AFP
Update : 31 Jul 2025, 12:18 PM

US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will attend a major summit of Southeast Asian nations in October, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said Thursday.

Speaking to parliament, Anwar also told MPs that a tariff deal with Washington was expected to be announced on Friday. 

"I had the opportunity to speak with the President of the United States, Donald Trump. He confirmed that he will be attending the 47th Asean Summit in October," Anwar said.

Scheduled from 26-28 October, the meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations is expected to be one of the largest ever held by the 10-nation bloc.

Apart from the United States, the three-day sit-down is also expected to be attended by top officials from China, Japan, South Korea and India, as well as heads of state of Asean nations.

Trump's attendance comes in the wake of a visit earlier in July by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who then hinted the US leader may be present.

It comes after Trump said Tuesday he did not plan to attend a G20 summit in South Africa.

Anwar told MPs that a trade tariff deal with the US, who threatened a 25% levy, would be announced on Friday.

"The tariff will be announced tomorrow and we pray, God willing, that it will help and not burden our country’s economy," Anwar said.

Topics:

Donald TrumpAseanAnwar Ibrahim
