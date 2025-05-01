US reaches out to China for tariff talks

United States officials have reached out to their Chinese counterparts for talks on vast tariffs that have hammered markets and global supply chains, a Beijing-backed outlet said on Thursday citing sources.

Punishing US tariffs that have reached 145% on many Chinese products came into force in April, while Beijing has responded with fresh 125% duties on imports from the United States.

And on Thursday Yuyuan Tantian, a Chinese outlet linked to state broadcaster CCTV, said citing sources that Washington was “proactively” reaching out to China via “multiple channels” for talks on the tariffs.

“From a negotiation standpoint the US is currently the more anxious party,” the outlet, which blends analysis with news reporting, said on the X-like platform Weibo.

“The Trump administration is facing multiple pressures,” it added.

AFP has reached out to China’s foreign ministry for comment.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that China has reached out for talks on the tariffs.

And on Wednesday Trump reiterated there was a “very good chance we’re going to make a deal.”

“But we’re going to make it on our terms and it’s got to be fair,” he told a NewsNation “town hall.”

Beijing has vehemently denied any talks are taking place while repeatedly urging the United States to engage in dialogue in a “fair, respectful and reciprocal” manner.

But it has also said it will fight a trade war to the bitter end if needed, with a video posted on social media this week by its foreign ministry vowing to “never kneel down!”