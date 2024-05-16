Thursday, May 16, 2024

South Africa to ask ICJ to halt Israel's Rafah offensive

The hearing is part of a broader case accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, which Israel has repeatedly denied

File image: Judges at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule on emergency measures against Israel following accusations by South Africa that the Israeli military operation in Gaza is a state-led genocide, in The Hague, Netherlands, January 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Update : 16 May 2024, 05:25 PM

South Africa is set to request an order halting Israel's offensive in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip from the UN's top court on Thursday.

The hearing at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague is part of South Africa's broader case that accuses Israel of committing "acts of genocide" against Palestinians in Gaza.

Israel denies the accusation and has previously highlighted its commitment to international law. Israel has called South Africa's case "wholly unfounded" and "morally repugnant."

In January, the court ordered Israel to ensure its troops do not commit genocidal acts against Palestinians in Gaza, allow in more humanitarian aid and preserve any evidence of violations.

What is South Africa requesting at the ICJ?

South Africa has asked the ICJ to make three emergency orders while the body continues to hear arguments on the wider genocide accusation.

The first requested measure is for the court to order Israel to "immediately withdraw and cease its military offensive" in Rafah.

Second, Israel should be called upon to take "all effective measures" to allow "unimpeded access" for humanitarian workers, investigators and journalists into Gaza.

The third requested provisional measure that South Africa will ask for is to ensure that Israel reports back on its efforts to adhere to the first two orders.

"As the overwhelming evidence demonstrates, the very manner in which Israel is pursuing its military operations in Rafah, and elsewhere in Gaza, is itself genocidal," South Africa said in its submission. "It must be ordered to stop."

How will Israel respond?

Israel is scheduled to respond in another hearing on Friday. Previously, Israel has said it stepped up efforts to get humanitarian aid into Gaza as the ICJ had ordered.

However, humanitarian organizations have repeatedly said that they have had difficulties accessing border crossings into Gaza — especially through Rafah since Israel began military operations there — and distributing food to those who need it within the enclave. The UN's World Food Program said on Wednesday that its food and fuel stocks "will run out in a matter of days" as they have not been able to receive aid through the Kerem Shalom border crossing since May 6.

Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations told Army Radio on Wednesday the short notice for the court hearings meant there wasn't enough time for sufficient legal preparation.

The ICJ's rulings are binding and without appeal, but the court has no way to enforce them. An order against a country is seen as hurting its international reputation and setting a legal precedent.

Topics:

South AfricaThe United NationsInternational Court of Justice (ICJ)Israel-Hamas Conflict
