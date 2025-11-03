Sinner returns to world number one with Paris Masters win

Jannik Sinner won the Paris Masters for the first time by defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-4, 7-6 (7/4) on Sunday as the four-time Grand Slam champion reclaimed his position atop the world rankings.

The 24-year-old's maiden crown in Paris, coupled with incumbent world number one Carlos Alcaraz of Spain crashing out early in the tournament, will see Sinner return to the pinnacle of men's tennis when the ATP rankings are updated on Monday.

The Italian first claimed the number one ranking in June last year and held it for 65 weeks until he lost the US Open title-match to Alcaraz in September.

Reclaiming top spot from his rival in Paris will taste even sweeter for Sinner after he went down in a remarkable five-set final to Alcaraz at Roland Garros earlier in the season.

"Today is a very, very special day," Sinner said on-court before thanking his team for their work over the season.

"Felix, amazing week, I know you had a lot of pressure... If you keep playing like this I'm sure you're going to win (big titles)."

Despite missing three months at the start of 2025 after twice testing positive for traces of clostebol in March last year, Sinner has now won five titles this season -- including the Australian Open and Wimbledon.

Sunday's victory was, however, his first 1000-level title since Shanghai last October.

For Canadian ninth seed Auger-Aliassime, defeat at the last hurdle in the French capital prevented him from sewing up his spot at the ATP Finals later this month.

Auger-Aliassime is, however, favourite to claim the eighth and final berth for the season-ending tournament as his run to the title-match leapfrogged him ahead of Italy's Lorenzo Musetti in the race to Turin.

"It's never easy to lose a final but there's an opponent that I have to congratulate... You push me and all other players to improve," Auger-Aliassime told Sinner.

Despite being unable to add a fourth title to his list of achievements so far this season, the 25-year-old has enjoyed a renaissance in 2025 and cemented his place back amongst the world's top 10.

"It's been a beautiful year and I'm sure our (his and his team) moment will come," he added.

- Power-hitting -

In menacing form after dropping only one game in his semi-final win against third seed Alexander Zverev on Saturday, Sinner picked up immediately where he left off as he broke Auger-Aliassime in the opening game to seize the advantage.

The Canadian did not allow himself to be cowed by the second seed's power hitting from the baseline and dug in to force Sinner to serve out the opening set, which he did in typically efficient fashion.

The break point converted by Sinner at the start of the match was the sole one either player managed to fashion in a first set characterised by impeccable serving.

Sinner then forced a couple of break opportunities at the very start of the second frame but Auger-Aliassime rallied to save himself on each occasion with a huge first serve.

Both men were striking the ball cleanly as the number of winners continued to climb.

Auger-Aliassime displayed grit to save three break points in the seventh game as Sinner looked to have finally worn the Montreal-native down with the relentless pace and accuracy of his groundstrokes.

Leading 5-4, Auger-Aliassime made a sudden charge on Sinner's serve, taking the game to deuce before an overcooked forehand and a net-cord, which landed on the wrong side of the court for the Canadian, saw the opportunity to force a decider pass him by as the set rumbled towards a tie-break.

In the breaker, Sinner got ahead at 3-2 and never looked back as he raced to the trophy and the top of the world rankings, sealing both with a blistering backhand down the line on his first championship point.