Zarif Abrar shines at World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 Dhaka, reaches quarter-finals

Abrar confirmed his place in the last eight after defeating Singapore’s Arjan Singh in a thrilling encounter

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 14 Oct 2025, 04:09 PM

Young Bangladeshi star Zarif Abrar has hoisted the country's flag high at the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 Dhaka, securing his spot in the quarter-finals of the tournament held at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna.

Abrar confirmed his place in the last eight after defeating Singapore’s Arjan Singh in a thrilling encounter. Living up to expectations, Zarif Abrar comfortably won the first set 6-2. Although Arjan Singh offered some resistance in the second set, Abrar managed to seal the set 6-4, booking his ticket to the tournament's quarter-finals.

A tough test awaits Zarif in the quarter-finals as he is set to face the tournament's second seed, Shounak Chatterjee of India. Chatterjee advanced after his second-round opponent, Thirumurthi of the USA, retired due to injury. Thirumurthi had won the first set 7-5, but Chatterjee bounced back to take the second set 6-0. With Chatterjee leading 1-0 in the third set, Thirumurthi conceded the match, allowing the Indian player to move forward.

Other players who have secured their spots in the Boys' Singles quarter-finals include the top seed Chuan Ding of China, Robert of Singapore, Tejas Ravi of India, Chun Lee of Hong Kong, Leekul of Thailand, and Kamal Haqim of the United Kingdom.

The journey for Bangladeshi girls in the Girls' Singles event ended in the second round. Both Sumiya Akter and Halima Jahan were eliminated from the tournament. Sumiya was defeated by Aasaal Azim of the Maldives with a score of 3-6, 2-6, while Halima Jahan lost her match against China's Tianran Dong, 0-6, 2-6.

TennisSportsBangladesh Sports
