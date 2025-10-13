Monday, October 13, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা
Reliable Brokers
Online Investing
Alerts & Analysis
Easy Trading

Zarif shines, Sumaiya and Halima advance at Dhaka J30 Junior Tennis

The 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J30 competition kicked off at the capital’s National Tennis Complex in Ramna on Monday

Photo: Courtesy
Update : 13 Oct 2025, 09:40 PM

The 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J30 competition kicked off at the capital’s National Tennis Complex in Ramna on Monday.

Bangladesh's young star Zarif Abrar secured a first-round victory. In the girls' singles, Sumaiya Akter and Halima Jahan both advanced to the second round.

Zarif, who recently clinched the championship title at the Rajshahi World Tennis Tour Junior J30 tournament, maintained his winning streak.

In the boys' singles first round, he comfortably defeated Thailand's Panawat in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Zarif is hopeful of a strong performance in this tournament as well.

The results were mixed for Bangladesh in the boys' singles event.

The top-ranked player of the tournament, Chuan Ding of China, advanced to the second round by defeating Bangladesh's Mahad Bin Malek 6-1, 6-2.

Obinash of Bangladesh, who qualified for the main draw through the qualifying rounds, was also eliminated in the first round after losing to Thailand's Theerapat 6-3, 6-0.

In another match, Thailand's Chanapat defeated Bangladesh's Saiam.

Bangladesh had a brilliant start in the girls' singles as Sumaiya moved on to the second round after defeating India's Yashitha.

While the first set was competitive, with Sumiya winning 6-4, she dominated the second set, not giving her opponent a chance and winning 6-0 to secure her spot in the next round.

In the other match, another Bangladeshi star, Halima Jahan, reached the second round by defeating India's Sara Shaikh 6-2, 6-3.

The competition features events in boys' singles, girls' singles, boys' doubles, and girls' doubles.

Topics:

TennisBangladesh Sports
Read More

Bangladesh taekwondo team gets Korean coach

Gauff beats Pegula in straight sets to win Wuhan Open

World number 204 Vacherot beats cousin Rinderknech to win Shanghai Masters

Ailing Djokovic beaten in Shanghai semis by qualifier Vacherot

Sinner out of Shanghai Masters as Djokovic battles into last 16

US Open finalist Anisimova caps breakthrough year with Beijing title

Latest News

BIISS hosts dialogue on deepening ties through trade, energy, and regional cooperation

As Pakistan battles Afghan Taliban, fears of major war rise

Australian minister to launch development plan in Bangladesh

Six die after consuming bootleg in Chuadanga over two days

Int'l Day for Disaster Risk Reduction observed across country 

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x