Zarif shines, Sumaiya and Halima advance at Dhaka J30 Junior Tennis

The 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J30 competition kicked off at the capital’s National Tennis Complex in Ramna on Monday.

Bangladesh's young star Zarif Abrar secured a first-round victory. In the girls' singles, Sumaiya Akter and Halima Jahan both advanced to the second round.

Zarif, who recently clinched the championship title at the Rajshahi World Tennis Tour Junior J30 tournament, maintained his winning streak.

In the boys' singles first round, he comfortably defeated Thailand's Panawat in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Zarif is hopeful of a strong performance in this tournament as well.

The results were mixed for Bangladesh in the boys' singles event.

The top-ranked player of the tournament, Chuan Ding of China, advanced to the second round by defeating Bangladesh's Mahad Bin Malek 6-1, 6-2.

Obinash of Bangladesh, who qualified for the main draw through the qualifying rounds, was also eliminated in the first round after losing to Thailand's Theerapat 6-3, 6-0.

In another match, Thailand's Chanapat defeated Bangladesh's Saiam.

Bangladesh had a brilliant start in the girls' singles as Sumaiya moved on to the second round after defeating India's Yashitha.

While the first set was competitive, with Sumiya winning 6-4, she dominated the second set, not giving her opponent a chance and winning 6-0 to secure her spot in the next round.

In the other match, another Bangladeshi star, Halima Jahan, reached the second round by defeating India's Sara Shaikh 6-2, 6-3.

The competition features events in boys' singles, girls' singles, boys' doubles, and girls' doubles.