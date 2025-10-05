US Open finalist Anisimova caps breakthrough year with Beijing title

Amanda Anisimova beat Linda Noskova 6-0, 2-6, 6-2 on Sunday to win the China Open for her second title of a breakthrough year and fourth overall.

The third-seeded American survived a second-set wobble to overpower the Czech 26th seed in one hour and 46 minutes in Beijing.

She lifted the trophy in the Chinese capital almost exactly one month after reaching the US Open final, where she lost to world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

"It's been an incredible few weeks," Anisimova said.

"I was riding on a lot of confidence because I've had a great year so far."

The 24-year-old is the third American to win the China Open after last year's champion Coco Gauff and 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams.

Anisimova collapsed to the hard court in victory, lying on her back and putting her hands over her face.

She said she endured ongoing foot and calf pain and considered pulling out before the final.

"I'm just really happy that I was able to stick it through and trust myself and my team," she said.

Anisimova began ruthlessly, winning the first set in 23 minutes without dropping a game.

A defiant Noskova -- contesting her first WTA 1000 final -- found her feet in the second set, breaking early and powering to a 5-2 lead before closing out.

The two went toe-to-toe in the decider until Anisimova broke for a 4-2 lead, digging deep to reach the finish line with a winner on the first match point.

- Stellar year -

"Amanda is an amazing player. She has been playing just too strong this whole season," Noskova said.

"She comes after every point that she possibly can.

"She just continues to play as much down the line as possible. Sometimes it's just hard to come up with any plan."

It's been a stellar season for Anisimova, the world number four, who was also runner-up at Wimbledon.

This time last year she was at world no. 43.

Anisimova, who will play at the season-ending WTA Finals for the first time, extended her gratitude to her coaches.

"We've had a lot of challenges and despite that we also still have so much fun," she said.

"It's crazy that we made it this far and to get the win today has been very special.

"I'm excited for a lot more, and hopefully we can keep going."

Anisimova dumped out second seed Gauff in the Beijing semi-finals, thrashing the two-time Grand Slam winner 6-1, 6-2 in 58 minutes.

Noskova, who started her Beijing run as world no. 27, said: "I definitely wasn't coming here feeling like I was gonna play finals, so nice surprise."

The match was only the second WTA 1000 final in which both players were born during the 2000s.