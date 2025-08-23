Djokovic narrows focus in pursuit of 25th Grand Slam

Former tennis world number one Novak Djokovic says the expansion of most ATP Masters 1000 events to 12 days makes them "just way too long for me" as he focuses on his pursuit of a record 25th Grand Slam title.

"To be quite frank with you, I don't enjoy the two-week Masters events anymore," Djokovic said Friday as he spoke to reporters before the Sunday start of the US Open -- the last Grand Slam of 2025.

"It's just way too long for me. My focus is mostly on the Slams, and I have said that before.

"But I also like other tournaments. I'd like to play more of the other tournaments, but I just, we have currently informally, unofficially, 12 Grand Slams a year when you think about it.

"Grand Slam is two weeks and the other Masters events are almost two weeks, as well."

At 38, the former world number one Djokovic says his priorities have changed in the latter stages of his career.

"I'm not chasing the rankings or building up my points or defending, et cetera," Djokovic said. "I just don't think about it anymore.

"For me, it's really about where do I find motivation and joy? Where will I be inspired to play the best tennis? And where do I care to be, really, and play?"

With family now at the forefront of his life, Djokovic said, he is less willing to miss out on major personal milestones.

He noted that his daughter's birthday falls on September 2, when he could find himself playing in the US Open quarter-finals.

"But those are types of things that I really don't want to be missing anymore," he said.

Throwing the first pitch

Djokovic, long an advocate for player input in matters such as scheduling and player compensation, said he does not see how the Masters 1000s -- which shifted this year from one-week to 12-days -- could go back to the previous format.

Canada and Cincinnati in the run-up to the US Open became 12-day events this year.

"In the end of the day, when the players needed to be active and when there was a time of negotiations and decision-making, players weren't participating enough," he said.

Djokovic himself has not played since a comprehensive semi-final loss to currently world number one Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon in July.

He acknowledged that he is coming in "cold" in terms of match play, but said he had been training hard as he eyes a return to the later stages of the US Open.

A four-time winner in Flushing Meadows, Djokovic suffered his earliest Grand Slam exit since 2017 when he lost to Australia's Alexei Popyrin in the third round of last year's tournament.

But this week Djokovic has taken some time to explore New York as well, notably throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at a New York Yankees baseball game.

"It was a great experience," said Djokovic, adding that he met Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

He also thought he acquitted himself well with his pitch.

"I didn't throw that accurate, but it still wasn't as embarrassing I think as some of the other guys I saw in the past."