Sinner lukewarm on expanded Cincinnati format

Jannik Sinner Wednesday gave tepid approval to the 12-day jumbo version of the Association of Tennis Professionals-Women’s Tennis Association Cincinnati Masters while confessing that he would actually prefer to keep the event to the usual one week length.

The world No 1 will be defending his title at the final big event prior to the August 24 start of the US Open.

Extending the ongoing Canada event - and Cincinnati - to 12 days with 96-player draws also means that WTA and ATP events in Canada will stage unorthodox finals Thursday while play is beginning in Cincinnati.

Sinner said given the choice he would opt for the classic system of one-week events for an increasingly crowded calendar.

"We (top players) cannot control everything," the Italian said.

"The fans now have two weekends to hopefully watch some good tennis.

"That is exactly what we need in this sport."

But the Wimbledon champion who skipped Canada to rest after his triumph two weeks earlier in the final at All England Club over Carlos Alcaraz added: "I would prefer a one-week event, it's something that I like.

"But it's OK, I'm here and I'm very happy."

Other top 10 players, including Novak Djokovic and Alex de Minaur, have also complained in recent days about the wholesale calendar rewrite which has the enthusiastic endorsement of the ATP and WTA.

Sinner said he enjoyed his time away from the courts, spending time at home with family and friends.

"Then it was back to practice to try and get as ready as possible for the US swing."

He said Wimbledon, where he beat Alcaraz after losing to the Spaniard at Roland Garros, "felt very, very special."