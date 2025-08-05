Tuesday, August 05, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Djokovic withdraws from ATP Cincinnati Masters

Djokovic 1st played Cincinnati in 2005 and won the last of his 3 titles there in 2023 after losing 5 previous finals

Novak Djokovic
Update : 05 Aug 2025, 01:30 AM

Novak Djokovic withdrew Monday from this week's start of the Association of Tennis Professionals Cincinnati Masters, with the pullout coming a year to the day from his Paris Olympic gold medal victory.

Tournament officials confirmed the news to The Athletic, meaning the 38-year old Serb will have played no matches between his Wimbledon semi-final loss to Jannik Sinner and the US Open start in three weeks.

World No 1 Sinner, who like Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz skipped the current ATP Toronto Masters in order to rest and recover from Wimbledon, has been in Cincinnati since the weekend.

Sinner and his team posted a golf course selfie to social media Monday, one day after an opening practice session at the pre-US Open event.

Djokovic, winner of 24 Grand Slam singles titles, first played Cincinnati in 2005 and won the last of his three titles there in 2023 after losing five previous finals. 

Topics:

TennisNovak DjokovicATPCarlos AlcarazJannik Sinner
