Alcaraz will use Sinner rivalry to reach new heights

Carlos Alcaraz insisted his intense rivalry with Jannik Sinner will drive him to new heights after his reign as Wimbledon champion was shattered by the relentless Italian Sunday.

Alcaraz was beaten 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 by Sinner in the All England Club final, denying the Spaniard a third successive Wimbledon crown.

It was a bitter blow for the 22-year old, who had hoped to follow his epic French Open final triumph against Sinner in June with another victory over the world No 1.

Instead, it was Sinner who held aloft the trophy after clinching his third title in the last four Grand Slams.

While Sinner has won the 2024 US Open and the Australian Open and Wimbledon this year, Alcaraz has only claimed the Roland Garros silverware in the same period.

But the world No 2 believes competing with Sinner is a benefit because it forces him to raise his own game.

"I'm just really happy about having this rivalry with him. I think it's great for us, and it is great for tennis," Alcaraz said.

"Every time we're playing against each other, I think our level is really high. I think we don't watch a level like this, if I'm honest with you. I don't see any player playing against each other, having the level that we are playing when we face each other."

And the El Palmar-native predicted his battles with 23-year old Sinner will only get better.

"As I said many times, this rivalry, it's getting better and better. We're building a really great rivalry because we're playing the finals of a Grand Slam, the final of Masters tournaments," he said.

"It's going to be better and better. Just really grateful for that because it gives me the opportunity to give my 100% every practice, every day.

"Just to be better, thanks to that. The level that I have to maintain and I have to raise if I want to beat Jannik is really high."

Alcaraz's career-best 24-match winning streak was shattered by Sinner, who was also the last player to beat him at Wimbledon, in 2022, before he inflicted more misery in Sunday's showdown.

The five-time Grand Slam champion had battled back from two sets down to beat Sinner at the French Open, saving three match points in the process, but this time he could not summon up an incredible escape.

Rather than feel sorry for himself and let his form drop - as he did after losing to Novak Djokovic in the Paris Olympic final last year - Alcaraz is determined to ensure there will be no hangover at the US Open in August.

"It's a different feeling. Last year in the Olympics I was really bad emotionally after the match. It was really hard for me to accept that moment," he said.

"I think in the last year I've been through in different situations that I learned from them. I accept everything that is coming to me."

Despite losing in the title match of a major for the first time, Alcaraz vowed to keep his head high.

"Like, okay, I lost a final in a Grand Slam, but I have to be really proud about being in a final. I want to keep the good moments and try to forget the bad moments," he explained.

"So right now I'm just, as I said, I'm not bad at all. I'm just happy. I'm smiling because in my head it was about playing the final and being grateful for that."