Swiatek struggling with perfectionism ahead of Rome

Iga Swiatek, who is still looking for her first title of 2025 as she prepares to defend her Rome title, Tuesday blamed her quest for perfectionism for the difficulties she has been experiencing this year.

Although she has reached at least the quarter-finals of each tournament she has contested this season, the Pole has yet to win a title or even reach a final.

"This year I feel like I am struggling a bit more with my perfectionism," said the world No.2 at a press conference.

"I have a love-and-hate relationship with my perfectionism. These clay court tournaments, I just try to reflect on how I see my game and how I also saw previous seasons.

"The thing is, I only remember the good stuff because I was winning titles and everything.

"I'm making decisions that are not really good at the moment because I just remember how it felt in previous tournaments.

"I assume it's going to go in, and then I make mistakes. It's not the same, I'm confused."

In 2024, Swiatek won five titles, including three in a row on clay - Madrid, Rome and the French Open at Roland Garros.

This year, however, she has yet to reach a final, falling at the semi-final stage at the Australian Open, Qatar Open, Indian Wells and Madrid where last week, she was routed 6-1, 6-1 by Coco Gauff in the semi-finals.

"The match with Coco for sure wasn't good," said Swiatek.

"I had trouble focusing. I wasn't moving well. I think everything kind of built up at one moment. That's why the score was like that."

The 23-year old, however, hit a pragmatic note with regard to the Gauff thrashing as she continues the build-up to the French Open where she will be looking for a fifth title in six years.

"It's just like one day," she said.

"You can't judge everything by it. I'm continuing the work that I've been doing. I trust the process. We'll see on the next one.

"I'm proud of the consistency. Still I feel I'm as consistent as I was previous years. But for sure I also want to win some tournaments. That's the goal."