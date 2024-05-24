Saturday, May 25, 2024

Agassi to replace McEnroe as Laver Cup captain

The former world No.1 will begin his captaincy at next year's tournament in San Francisco

File photo of Andre Agassi speaking at the Australian Open trophy arrival ceremony in Melbourne Photo: AFP
Update : 25 May 2024, 12:18 AM

Andre Agassi will replace John McEnroe as captain of the Laver Cup World Team from 2025, the organizers of the competition announced Wednesday. 

The former world No.1 and winner of eight Grand Slam titles will begin his captaincy at next year's tournament in San Francisco, taking over from fellow American McEnroe, who has held the position since the inaugural edition in 2017. 

"I am truly honored to accept this invitation to become captain of the Laver Cup World Team," Agassi said in a statement released by the organization. 

The Laver Cup pits a selection of European players against players from the rest of the world.

Another former world No.1 Bjorn Borg has been captain of Team Europe since 2017.

This year Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have signed up as they try to win back the cup in Berlin from September 20-22.

TennisRafael NadalLaver CupAndre AgassiCarlos Alcaraz
