Unbeaten Turkmenistan crowned CAVA Cup champions, Bangladesh finish fourth

Turkmenistan emerged as the unbeaten champions of the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Cup after defeating Afghanistan 3-2 in a thrilling final at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.

This marks Turkmenistan’s third CAVA Cup title, following their victories in 2015 and 2018. They completed the tournament without dropping a single match, showcasing remarkable consistency and resilience throughout the competition.

The final was a rollercoaster of emotions: Afghanistan opened strongly, taking the first set 25-20, but Turkmenistan bounced back 25-21 in the second. Afghanistan surged ahead again by winning the third set 25-18. With the championship on the line, Turkmenistan fought back to level 2-2 with a 25-20 fourth-set win. The deciding fifth set saw a tense battle, tied at 11-11, before Turkmenistan sealed the victory 15-12.

The winners’ trophy was presented by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M. Nazmul Hassan, with CAVA President Mohammad Latif, BNP Sports Affairs Secretary Aminul Huq, and Bangladesh Volleyball Federation officials also in attendance.

In the bronze medal match, Bangladesh finished fourth after a 3-0 (25-20, 25-23, 25-20) defeat to Sri Lanka. Despite spirited rallies and strong defence, the home side could not overturn Sri Lanka’s dominance, ending their campaign on a disappointing note.

With this win, Turkmenistan reaffirmed their status as Central Asia’s strongest volleyball team, while Bangladesh gained valuable experience on home soil, hinting at brighter prospects in future tournaments.