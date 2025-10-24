Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka to claim third CAVA Cup win

Hosts Bangladesh continued their unbeaten run in the CAVA Cup Men’s Volleyball Championship 2025, clinching a close 3–2 match over Sri Lanka on Friday at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

On the day, Bangladesh raced to a two-set lead, only to see Sri Lanka mount a spirited comeback before the home side held their nerve in the decisive set. The Red and Green brigade triumphed 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 22-25, and 15-11 to claim their third successive win of the tournament.

From the outset, Bangladesh looked sharp and composed, dominating the first two sets with controlled serves and smart net play. But just when victory seemed within touching distance, Sri Lanka found their rhythm, turning the tide with aggressive spikes and tight defence. Their resilience paid off as they forced a fifth and final set.

The decider proved a nerve-wracking affair. With the score locked at 11-11, Bangladesh showed admirable composure under pressure, stringing together four consecutive points to seal the win. Naeem was named Player of the Match for his outstanding all-round display.

Bangladesh had earlier beaten the Maldives 3-0 and edged Nepal 3-2, and the third win will boost their confidence heading into the final of the six-nation championship.