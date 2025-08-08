Friday, August 08, 2025

Dog ate my passport: All Black rookie in Argentina trip pickle

Leroy Carter's dream call-up to the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad almost became a nightmare when his dog chewed up his passport days before leaving for Argentina

Leroy Carter
Update : 08 Aug 2025, 08:12 AM

Leroy Carter's dream call-up to the All Blacks Rugby Championship squad almost became a nightmare when his dog chewed up his passport days before leaving for Argentina.

The versatile back made the discovery after getting a call from New Zealand coach Scott Robertson this week telling him he was on the plane as injury cover for Caleb Clarke.

Carter told New Zealand media Thursday he took a photo of his passport and sent it through to team management then left it on his bedside table.

"My partner went to the gym and left my dog home alone and it's gone down the hallway, jumped on the bed and just chewed up the passport and my teeth aligners," he said.

"It was a bit of a shambles yesterday. I was trying to get an emergency one but I think it's all sussed now."

The 26-year old is set to pick up an emergency passport in Auckland before flying to Buenos Aires Friday.

Carter, who played for the New Zealand Sevens at the Paris Olympics, could make his international debut in the 15-man game when they meet Argentina in Cordoba on August 16.

Topics:

ArgentinaOlympicsSportsNew ZealandRugby


