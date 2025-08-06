Wednesday, August 06, 2025

Dhaka Tribune
Evenepoel to join Red Bull-Bora in 2026

Remco Evenepoel will race alongside Tour de France breakout star Florian Lipowitz and 5-time Grand Tour winner Primoz Roglic

Remco Evenepoel
Update : 06 Aug 2025, 10:17 PM

Double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel will leave Soudal Quick-Step at the end of this season, the team said on Tuesday, and join Red Bull Bora-Hansgrohe.

The 25-year old Belgian is one of cycling's brightest stars and won both the road race and time-trial titles at the Paris Olympics in 2024.

He is also the current time-trial world champion, finished third at the 2024 Tour de France and has twice won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Monument race.

Evenepoel also won his first Grand Tour, the Vuelta a Espana in 2022.

"Remco informed the team's management that he did not wish to discuss an extension of his current agreement, which expires at the end of 2026," Soudal Quick-Step said Tuesday.

"While we regret Remco's decision to leave, we will foster the memories that we have made and will continue to strive together to achieve some significant results for the rest of the season."

Red Bull-Bora boss Ralph Denk hailed the signing as a landmark one for the team.

"Remco brings not only exceptional athletic talent, but also a remarkable mindset. His determination, professionalism, and relentless drive to succeed are truly inspiring," he said.

Evenepoel will race alongside Tour de France breakout star Florian Lipowitz, who came third and won the best young rider's white jersey.

Red Bull also boast five-time Grand Tour winner Primoz Roglic.

Denk described Evenepoel's arrival as a sign of "bold ambition to become one of the most attractive forces on the international cycling stage in the years to come".

Topics:

Red BullcyclingOlympic GamesParis Olympics 2024Tour de France
