Zinnat: I can do something really big

Finding time for sports before and after a full-time job at Google – that’s what Zinnat Ferdous has been doing for the past four years, as she pursues her goal of changing global perceptions of Bangladesh in the boxing arena. During her first appearance at the National Women’s Boxing Championship in Dhaka, Zinnat spoke to Dhaka Tribune about her hectic journey and how she has been managing two demanding roles at once.

Since making your debut for Bangladesh at the 2023 Asian Games, how has your boxing journey been so far?

Zinnat: It’s only been upward, right? I didn’t win a medal or perform very well at the Asian Games. I had to do some serious self-reflection. I lost a big match and asked myself, “Do I want to continue? Is this really what I want to do?” And honestly, after that reflection, I told myself, “Yes, I want to do this.”

Since then, I’ve competed in seven different international tournaments – and medaled in five. So it’s been a really positive journey.

You have a full-time job, and on top of that, you’re training and competing. That must be a hectic schedule.

Zinnat: Very hectic and tight. I’m actually based in Bangladesh now – competing here, then working U.S. hours at night. It’s obviously very, very hard. Balancing it all isn’t easy, but sometimes you need to make sacrifices to chase your goals.

What keeps you motivated to stay in the ring?

Zinnat: I believe hard work brings success, and this is no different. If I continue working hard and improving, I know I can do something really big – for the sport and for the country.

Winning gold in South Africa, the Dominican Republic, Poland, and Portugal shows clear signs of progress.

Zinnat: Exactly. If someone only looks at my performance at the Asian Games and judges me by that, they’re missing the bigger picture. You have to see the whole journey. I’ve only been improving. I can see it in the gym – mentally, physically, I’ve grown a lot. And I’m excited to continue that growth.

How did it feel to win gold in those tournaments while representing Bangladesh?

Zinnat: I always felt like the underdog. When I showed up, people would look at me and think, “Bangladesh? She’s not going to win.” That’s the vibe I got. Then I started progressing – making the quarterfinals, then semifinals, then the finals. And people would go, “Oh, she’s good.”

And every time, they’d come up to me and say, “You’re not really from Bangladesh, are you?” I’d reply, “Yes, I am.” And they’d still be in disbelief.

So it gives me joy that I’m changing people’s perception of our country. It makes me feel really good.

Have you ever thought of quitting your job to focus more on boxing?

Zinnat: I tell everyone – Google funds my very expensive hobby, which is boxing.

At this point, everything in boxing has been self-funded. If Bangladesh can support me financially – pay for my rent, food, training – I would give it my all. But until then, I can’t take that leap. Still, I don’t complain.

With such a tight schedule, how are you planning for the upcoming games?

Zinnat: We have to plan ahead because I’m so busy. For the next South Asian Games, my goal is to have a solid training camp – whether it’s in the UK or somewhere else – and come fully prepared.

Do you feel that choosing boxing was the right decision?

Zinnat: Sometimes I do question myself – like, “Am I crazy? Why am I doing this? What’s the point?”

But then again, it makes me genuinely happy. So yes, I think it was a good decision. I’m making a difference.