Zinnat set to make debut in national boxing championship

US-based boxer Zinnat Ferdous is set to make debut in Bangladesh’s national boxing championship in the capital’s Mohammad Ali Boxing Stadium Monday, according to the boxing federation.

“Zinnat is participating in the national boxing for the first time. She will take to the ring Monday,” Bangladesh Boxing Federation’s general secretary MA Quddus Khan told Dhaka Tribune.

The seventh edition of National Women’s Boxing Championship and 31st National Men’s Boxing Championship got underway Sunday.

In 2023, Zinnat won USA Boxing Women’s Championship in 50kg weight category.

In the same year, she switched her allegiance to Bangladesh.

She made her Bangladesh debut at the last Asian Games in China.

Since then, she won gold medals in multiple international competitions held in Dominican Republic, South Africa, Poland and Portugal representing Bangladesh and brought unprecedented success.

The National Women’s Boxing Championship is taking place after four years.

Last time it was held was during the 2021 Bangladesh Games, informed the federation’s general secretary.

Zinnat’s debut on Bangladesh soil will be in 52kg weight category.