Zinnat wins title at Braga Open, named best female boxer

Zinnat Ferdous, US-based female boxer from Bangladesh, won the title at the Braga Open and was also named as the best female boxer of the competition.

The Braga Open was held in Portugal for both genders, and all age groups.

The Amco Arena was the venue of the international competition at Cidade Deportiva SC Braga which had all the facilities.

One of the most sensational female Asian boxers, Zinnat competed against Spain’s Paula Gonzalez first in the semi-finals of the women’s light flyweight (50kg) and the Bangladeshi controlled all of the exchanges in their meeting.

Zinnat faced a top local boxer in the final of this strong female weight class but she dominated that bout against Portugal’s Mafalda Silva whose ringside abandoned their unequal contest in the second round.

Those two successes guaranteed her a gold medal and the best female boxer trophy.

Zinnat, besides her working life, is a boxing enthusiast as well.

She decided to represent her grassroots, Bangladesh, in the international stage which made her the best woman boxer of the South Asian country.

Zinnat participated at the 2024 ASBC Asian Elite Boxing Championships in Chiang Mai, Thailand last December following her successes in the preparation tournament throughout the world.