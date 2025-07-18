Saturday, July 19, 2025

Section

বাংলা
Dhaka Tribune
বাংলা

Austrian space diver Baumgartner, 56, dies in Italy

Felix Baumgartner, the daredevil who famously jumped from the edge of the Earth's atmosphere in a 2012 stunt, died Thursday

Felix Baumgartner
Update : 18 Jul 2025, 04:32 PM

Felix Baumgartner, the Austrian daredevil who famously jumped from the edge of the Earth's atmosphere in a 2012 stunt, died Thursday in Italy, the emergency services there announced.

A senior official with the emergency services in the Marches region, northern Italy, confirmed his death to Agence France Presse.

Police at Porto Sant'Elpidio, on Italy's Adriatic coast, had identified Baumgartner, he said.

While he was not able to say what had been the cause of death, a report in the Il Corriere della Sera daily said Baumgartner had lost control of his paraglider after suffering a malaise.

He landed in the swimming pool of a holiday residence at Porto Sant'Elpidio, slightly injuring a young woman. 

The accident happened at around 4:00pm, the paper reported.

Baumgartner's dramatic 2012 jump from a capsule more than 39 kilometres (24 miles) above the Earth was the most spectacular of a string of record-breaking stunts.

Topics:

ItalySportsEarthAustriaOther Sports
Read More

Pogacar extends Tour de France lead with time-trial win

Zinnat wins title at Braga Open, named best female boxer

Pacquiao, 46, eyes comeback upset in Barrios showdown

Usyk claims age won't matter in Dubois bout

Pogacar retakes Tour de France lead in crushing mountain win

E-sports gets official 'sport' recognition 

Latest News

Pogacar extends Tour de France lead with time-trial win

Platini scares off burglar at his French villa

Arsenal seal $65m move for Chelsea winger Madueke

Nahid: Why has law and order still not been restored?

Documentary honours courageous private university students

Top Brokers
Dhaka Tribune Banglaবাংলা হোমপেজ
Document
img img img img img img img img img img img img img

About

Popular Links

Connect With Us

Office: 48116830-31
Advertising: 48116865
Fax: News: 48116887

[email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Copyright Ⓒ 2012-2022. 2A Media Limited, All Rights Reserved.
8/C, FR Tower, Panthapath, Dhaka 1207, Bangladesh.
Kazi Anis Ahmed, Publisher
x
x