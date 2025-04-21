Popular wrestling superstar and Hollywood actor John Cena made history at WWE WrestleMania 41, winning his 17th world title and surpassing wrestling’s living legend Ric Flair’s long-standing record of 16 world titles.

The milestone victory took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, United States, on Sunday night.

The dramatic main event saw Cena face Cody Rhodes, with the match turning chaotic when internationally renowned rapper Travis Scott interfered, allowing Cena to capitalize on the distraction and secure a controversial win using a low blow and the title belt.

The two-night extravaganza, broadcast live on Netflix, attracted a total of 124,693 fans across both nights at Allegiant Stadium.

The spectacle also captivated wrestling fans around the world, including in Bangladesh.

In other key moments, popular YouTuber-turned-wrestler Logan Paul shocked the world by defeating one of the most celebrated wrestlers, AJ Styles.

Irish superstar Becky Lynch returned from a year-long hiatus to team up with fellow Irish wrestler Lyra Valkyria and capture the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles.

Dominik Mysterio emerged as the new Intercontinental Champion after defeating Bron Breakker, Finn Bálor, and Penta in a fatal four-way match.

TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made a surprise appearance, replacing the injured Kevin Owens in his scheduled match against Randy Orton due to Owens’ neck injury.

Scottish superstar Drew McIntyre triumphed over Damian Priest in a Sin City Street Fight, while the women’s triple threat match saw Iyo Sky retain her Raw Women’s World Championship against Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley.

Night one of WrestleMania 41 on Saturday was highlighted by Seth Rollins defeating CM Punk and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match, aided by a shocking betrayal from Paul Heyman, who sided with Rollins.

Other winners included 2025 Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, who claimed the World Heavyweight Championship by submitting Gunther, and Tiffany Stratton, who successfully defended her SmackDown Women’s Championship against 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair.

In a major announcement prior to the event, WWE confirmed the acquisition of Mexican wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, popularly known as Triple H, revealed the move, marking a new chapter in WWE’s international expansion.

WrestleMania, the flagship event of WWE since its inception in 1985, remains the most iconic and anticipated occasion in professional wrestling, drawing global attention for its high-profile matches and unforgettable moments.